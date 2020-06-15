The sales tax collection for Lead came in on the higher side this May.

Lead's City Administrator Mike Stahl says they've collected close to 70% of their sales tax for the year already.

This is not something Stahl expected and says the sales tax numbers have been pretty good all year, but it's hard to explain if there is a single thing that occurred, leading to the increase.

Stahl added they would be cautious with the extra money because they don't know if the increase will continue.

And when it comes to what this means for Lead, Stahl says it shows confidence in the community.

"A lot of people coming here because they want to get away from maybe some of the troubles and trials that are elsewhere. It's pretty open; it's pretty sparse; still, it's not very crowded. We do have a large construction project going on in town with the Sanford Lab and they're working on the firming project. And that brings a lot of activity, a lot of contractors and sub-contractors are here in town," says Stahl.

When it comes to property taxes, Stahl says they were a little concerned at first due to the current situation, but they came in where they should be.