Sprucing up cemeteries despite Rapid City getting hit with budget cuts

Rapid City budget cuts hurt the parks and recreation department's pocket but a local construction equipment service group is lending a hand.

If you live anywhere near Mountain View Mount Calvary Cemeteries you probably heard the lawnmowers taking off Monday.

RDO Equipment Co. workers are volunteering their help to maintain the cemetery since the parks and recreation department are "playing catch up" on their normal duties.

The company allows each member to do 8 hours of volunteer work and one worker pointed to this as a project to take on.

"This was just one that we noticed needed help and when we talk about a cemetery and people's loved ones buried here, there's a sentimental value to that. And we're just glad to be able to do it," Sid Houdek, general manager for RDO Equipment Co., said.

COVID-19 put a strain on the city's budget and the Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson said they could not hire their seasonal labor.

Even though, this season is their busiest time.

Anderson said maintaining the 70 acres and headstones at the cemetery is not an easy job for their small group of employees.

"Oh it's crazy," Anderson said. "It was probably the worst timing of anything because we couldn't hire anybody and the busiest time that we have is the month of May because the grass is growing. Generally, we have all hands on deck to get things under control. We had about 10 percent of our workforce between cemetery and parks. It was a struggle."

There will be three people each day mowing throughout the week.