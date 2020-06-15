The Lead-Deadwood School District is preparing a plan for the upcoming school year

Even though classes are out for the summer, many wonder what's going to happen when the fall school season comes around.

The superintendent for the Lead-Deadwood School District, Dr. Dan Leikvold, says a plan is in the works, preparing for three different possible contingencies.

The first one would see students going back to the physical school building; however, it won't be business as usual.

If face-to-face classes resume, Leikvold says there might be changes in busing, school lunch programs, recess, and how big the groups of instruction are.

The second option involves going back to remote learning.

And the third option is a blend of remote and face to face learning, where some kids come in, and others don't due to a variety of reasons.

"The most important thing for us is the safety and well being of their children. And so we will take every precaution to make sure that it's safe here, based on talking to the department of health folks, city officials, and state officials," says Leikvold.

Leikvold says people can expect an answer by the first couple of weeks in August.