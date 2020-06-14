A Rapid City woman pushed at protest files police report

A Rapid City woman files a police report against a man after getting pushed at a Black Lives Matter protest Friday night.

Dozens of teenagers gathered to peacefully protest throughout the streets of downtown Rapid City Friday night.

But an altercation came on the corner of 6th street and Saint Joseph Street when a man crossed the street to shout at the teenagers.

A protestor caught it on camera.

Barbara Palmer stood in between the man and the teenagers with a hand on the man's chest and a hand to the teenage protestors to try to separate them.

But shortly later, a police officer arrived to diffuse the situation.

"Mother instinct kicked in and it was [to] protect the kids. Like my daughter is out there, other parents' kids are out there. We need to protect these children," Barbara Palmer said.

"Automatically I start screaming don't put hands on my mother," Naomi Palmer said.

16-year-old Naomi, Palmer's daughter was fearful about her mother having to intervene.

"It was terrifying because I begged my mother to take me to the protests and begging her for a couple of weeks to take me to these protests and she was like it can be dangerous and this and that...then that happens," Naomi said.

According to one of the organizers she said businesses in the area reached out to her immediately saying they not only saw the incident but were willing to testify in court.

"From a couple people who either own downtown businesses or work at downtown businesses who either saw the incident from Tally's or from Paddy's downtown or from the Alex Johnson itself," Mary Haan, a protest organizer, said.

The protestors identified the man as a member of a local security guard service based on the badge he was wearing.

Palmer is filing a report and is thinking about getting a lawyer.

We reached out to the security service company the man supposedly works for, but they have not responded to us yet.