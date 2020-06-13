Are you looking to get a haircut while also giving back?

If you're looking to get a free haircut while also giving back the South Dakota Barber College can make it happen.

All it takes is cash or non-perishable food donation, which is then donated to Feeding South Dakota.

"I think it's a really awesome thing that they're doing. You can get really awesome haircuts while also giving back to the community," says a customer, Amanda Fugier.

The instructor, Donnie Joseph, says part of their mission as barbers is to get involved with the community.

"We tried to find an organization that we believed in. And seeing what Feeding South Dakota was doing was just something that was super special. We get to see it every Wednesday we see the cars and people lining up, and we just wanted to help them out," says Joseph.

To go even further, students from the school handed out about 1,000 completely free haircut coupons to the recipients of Feeding South Dakota.

"I think it was very overwhelming for a lot of them. They were very happy, very excited. Just the opportunity to be able through this pandemic and through hard times to be able to come to us and know that we care, and we're going to give them a quality free haircut," says a student from South Dakota Barber College, Karl Pardee.

The free haircuts in exchange for cash or non-perishable food donation goes until July 6.

The South Dakota Barber College is opened Tuesday-Saturday from

10 am-4:30 pm and on Saturday from 9 am-4:30 pm.