A gun shop in Rapid City has seen an increase in sales

While some businesses see a decrease in sales due to the pandemic, others like First Stop Gun & Coin have seen an increase.

"Everybody started to run out of ammunition. The other retailers and stuff did a couple of months ago. Nine millimeter MO is particularly hot, and so is 223, and people were buying shotguns and self-defense guns," says the owner of First Stop Gun & Coin, Mark Blote

This is usually a slow time of year for the shop, but Blote believes there has been an uptick in business due to the many uncertainties of the moment.

"People just want to have a measure of comfort and safety and self dense. There is so much stuff going on in the world right now that it's good to be able to take care of yourself if you need to," says Blote.

And many of the people coming in are new to the scene.

"Folks that we haven't seen before. Some of them have never owned a gun before. And you know there's some people coming into the game that wants to do some target shooting," says Blote.

As more people come in to get a gun, it's important to remember: safety is key.

"They need to be familiar with the gun and how it operates. And always operate in a safe manner," says Blote.