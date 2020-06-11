The Rapid Transit System will resume operations on Monday

After three Rapid City Transit Drivers tested positive for COVID-19, operations were suspended for two weeks.

But on Monday, transit will be back up and running.

To make sure everyone stays protected, drivers will be wearing N-95 masks.

Even though passengers are not required to wear masks, it's highly recommended, and if you don't have one, there will be one-use masks available on the bus.

A protective barrier has also been put up between the driver and the passengers, and between runs, drivers will wipe down the buses as often as they can.

Now, there will still be limited seating due to social distancing protocols.

And during the two-week suspension, a company was brought in to do a deep clean on the buses.

"It was very important to get Rapid Ride and Dial-A-Ride up and running again. Due to the fact that the community really needs those services to get back and forth from work, grocery stores, and medical appointments. Get back in action so they can do the things they need to do," says the division manager for Rapid Transit, Megan Gould.

The Rapid Transit System will operate on a reduced schedule. The hours for Rapid Ride are 7:30 am to 4:15 pm Monday through Friday, and the hours for Dial-A-Ride are 7:20 am to 4:30 pm. The transit system will not be operating on Saturday.