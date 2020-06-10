Why did the state not buy fireworks from South Dakota?

In less than a month, there will be a big fireworks show at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day.

But where are those fireworks coming from and how might this show help local fireworks sellers?

To light up the sky, South Dakota is going to need plenty of fireworks this year.

That's why the state made a contract with a California company to buy up to $350,000 worth of fireworks.

But why not do business here?

Most local firework sellers have licenses to sell 1.4G fireworks, which are family friendly fireworks with a small amount of flash powder.

For a big production, like the one at Mount Rushmore, 1.3G fireworks are needed.

Due to the amount explosive material in the 1.3G fireworks, more training is needed.

The owner of Extreme Fireworks in Rapid City said big companies also face more scrutiny.

"You got to have a lot more insurance because you've got a crowd that's watching," President/CEO of Extreme Fireworks Douglas Bellinger said, "You got a shell that goes up and comes down...you could have a potential problem."

But Bellinger thinks it will be safe and there may be a way for locals to see some profit too.

With more than 125,000 applications submitted to win a seat to the Mount Rushmore show, there may be more customers popping by.

Extreme Fireworks are able to sell to people out of state or tribal members right now and those sales are going well according to Bellinger.

But he hopes that when they can sell to South Dakotans that they remember to shop local.

"With local spots the money stays and a lot of sales tax comes out of these. As you see we are employing about 10 local kids, 18 and up that are going into college. This is how they are making their money for the summer," Bellinger said.

Extreme Fireworks is already in preparation mode as they roll out more product so they can start selling to South Dakotans on June 27th.