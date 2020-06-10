Feeding South Dakota continues to help those in need

Due to the pandemic, Feeding South Dakota changed their distribution model, but they continue to help those in need by distributing food boxes, drive-thru style.

Typically, the food boxes have dry goods, produce, and freezer items.

In Rapid City, food boxes are given out every Wednesday at the Fairgrounds, and the food security manager, Mary Corbine, says on average, they see 450 families a week.

Corbine says that number doesn't include the boxes they send to communities outside of Rapid City.

Now, 500 boxes are packed a day, which is why volunteers are crucial in making this all happen.

Corbine says they usually have 12 people a day, but last week they had about seven.

"We had a lot of volunteers when this first started, and I have noticed over the last week, or so there's been less volunteers at the warehouse actually helping us pack the boxes. So yes, we could use additional volunteers at the warehouse packing these boxes that we put out," says Corbine.

Click here if you're interested in volunteering or looking for more information about Feeding South Dakota.