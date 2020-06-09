1972 Flood memorial walk is out, but apps are in

Normally, every year people gather this week to walk in memory of the victims who died in the destructive 1972 flood in Rapid City.

But with the pandemic still lurking, a walk is not in the works this year.

Instead, the memory lives on your phone.

Friends of Rapid City Parks are encouraging people to use an app called Avenza to see aerial images of what Rapid City looked like a week after the flood.

The President of the club, Chris Stover, uploaded the images and said people can also scan QR codes on some of the placards in Memorial Park to see images of the flood.

It's all to pay tribute to the 238 people who died on this day 48 years ago.

"You know it's important for folks to know why we have this ribbon of greenway through town. 238 people died that night. What is a jewel for Rapid City came at a really high cost," Stover said.