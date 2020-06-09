The importance of wearing a face mask

Face masks have been the new accessory since the pandemic started, and even though states are easing restrictions, experts say: you still want to wear yours.

"Masks are very important to wear at this point. Especially, because our case numbers are rising in Pennington County," says Dr. Nancy Babbitt from Creekside Medical Clinic.

Babbitt says masks help reduce viral transmission between two people.

"Especially if people are coughing or sneezing. And then masks also prevent someone from touching their face, their nose, and their mouth if they come in contact with viral particles," says Babbitt.

People should wear a mask when they're around others, and don't know their history of contact.

"Go buy groceries or if you go into a restaurant. You need to wear a mask when you're around any other people because community transmission occurs when one person that unknowingly is infected with the virus spreads it to another person that has no awareness of that person's medical contact," says Babbitt.

Before you leave your house to head to the store or a restaurant, you want to make sure you grab your mask. And if you often forget to bring a mask whenever you go, it's not a bad idea to get multiples so you can leave one in your car and one in your bag.

Even though wearing a mask can be a hassle, it keeps people safe.

"Everyone should wear a mask when you're in public places that are indoors and crowded or places of business. It's the best way to reduce your risk of getting infected, infecting another person, and getting it out of our community," says Babbitt.