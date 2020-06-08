Construction projects are keeping Rapid City's economy going

If you drive around Rapid City, chances are you'll run into construction-related traffic.

But how valuable are these projects to a local economy still feeling the effects of the pandemic?

Orange cone after orange cone lines Rapid City's streets. A sign that summer is coming.

On Monday, flashing signs were installed along Main Street from Gill Avenue to Mountain View Road to let drivers know a new project is in motion.

A private contractor is installing a gas and utility line for Black Hills Energy on Main Street for the next few days.

Though this is a private project,15 construction projects are happening around the city.

"At the end of the day those are jobs," Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for the City, said. "That's putting food on the table of those construction crews and those families. It's good for the economy it's good for the city. It extends the life of our road infrastructure."

Staying on top of infrastructure wear and tear is not a bad idea either.

"We have particular travel areas that have anywhere from 30,35, even 40 thousand vehicles per day on those particular routes or road," Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker said infrastructure is one of the four pillars the city is dedicated to maintaining along with solid waste, water and sewage during this pandemic.