Crews are working on safety upgrades to the railroad crossing at Ball Park Road

Cars pass by the railroad crossing on Ball Park Road in Sturgis every day, and now, crews are working on safety upgrades.

"This is a project that started approximately five years ago. The DOT came to us, and this was apart of a program of roadway safety improvement project grant," says the public works director, Rick Bush.

Over the years, the intersection has seen a history of accidents, and about a month ago, a vehicle was struck by a train.

"This is a road that has been there for a long, long time, and we're just happy that we can make the improvements now," says Bush.

The upgrades range from raising the tracks to installing a completely new signal system, along with auto gates and bells.

"That was an unmanned intersection before where basically the train just came across it; now it actually has when the train activates it has the auto gates that come down."

Some people believe it should have been done sooner, but overall they're happy with the progress.

"It should help with a lot of accidents that have been going on. There is a lot of school traffic, a lot of bus traffic stuff like that. And I think that will be amazing to see how well that turns out," says a resident, Isabella Moelter.