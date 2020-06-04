Paying off students lunch balances

A generous donation is helping 53 students from Piedmont Elementary and Stagebarn Middle School.

Tim Brady donated $2337.98, which paid off the student's lunch balances.

If the balance wasn't paid off, it would carry over to the new school year, but now with these donations, families can have a fresh start.

Brady says his daughters went through those schools and decided to donate due to the coronavirus and many people becoming unemployed.

"It feels good to know that maybe they can pay their electric bill or put dinner on the table tonight. It just eases everyone's mind a little bit. Every time you can pay a bill off, whether it's a credit card or a school lunch account or something, it just feels good to get that off your plate," says Brady.

Brady says he would do this again.