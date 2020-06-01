As protests increase, will coronavirus cases rise too?

The pandemic is not stopping people's ability to exercise their First Amendment rights.

But as more protests emerge around the nation, could a major uptick in coronavirus cases emerge as well.

Big crowds are gathering around the world, including in Rapid City. All in regards to the death of George Floyd.

But an airborne virus also still lingers.

George Floyd's cousin said though he understands and appreciates the peaceful movements that want to raise awareness, he grows more concern about the spreading of the coronavirus.

"So everyone is back. No social distance now. It's out the window now. They don't care now. It's just about that they angry and emotions and adrenaline," Shawn Jones said.

On Monday, South Dakota was at 5,034 positive coronavirus cases and that includes a rise in numbers for Pennington County too.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said protests not only means more potential exposure to citizens, but to law enforcement.

"But what is especially unfair is putting our public safety employees to contact that many individuals at arms length or closer," Allender said. "That puts an increase on them as well."

Allender said wearing a cloth mask is not enough if people are going to be standing shoulder to shoulder in a crowd of people.

Instead, he advises staying home and opening up the laptop.

"Exercise your first amendment on social media or on some other platform that doesn't require you to be in a large group," Allender said.

However, if an influx of coronavirus cases come in, Allender said the city is ready to help nurse people back to health.