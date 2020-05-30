Back in April, Vitalant launched a program to help treat COVID-19 patients by collecting convalescent plasma.

"A program where we collect plasma from people who have fully recovered from COVID-19, and that's important that they are fully recovered," says the donor recruitment representative for Vitalant, Molly Barari.

The plasma contains antibodies that give an ill patient an immunity boost.

"A very good way for people who have the antibodies from COVID to give back," says Barari.

In Vitalants mountain division, which includes the Rapid City location as well as neighboring states like Colorado, Barari says they've had 353 convalescent plasma donations. And here in Rapid City, there have been six.

"One convalescent plasma donations can actually save more than one life. We can use it in more than one treatment," says Barari.

Now the process to donate is the same as any regular plasma collection.

"Plasma procedure takes about an hour to an hour and a half to do. It's a bit longer than a regular blood donation, but it's worth it because they can then help in saving lives," says Barari.

If you're interested in donating convalescent plasma or donating blood,

click here.