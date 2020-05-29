The Dahl Arts Center is reopening on Monday, but things will be a little different.

Staff is limiting the number of people coming in, so people need to register for an appointment online before showing up.

When registering, people will have to answer a questionnaire, and when they arrive at the Dahl, they're required to wear a mask.

Staff is going to try and limit tours to one hour, so there is time in between to clean and get the next group in.

At first, only two art galleries will be open: the "He, Said, She Said," and the Dahl Mountain Photo exhibition.

When it comes to summer camp, class sizes have been reduced.

Staff will be wearing masks during these camps, and parents are required to wear one when they come in.

When it comes to the kids, if they're able to wear a mask, they're encouraged to do so.

"I'm sure students are eager to get out and spend time with each other, see other people, and learn new things. Art is a great way to connect and build community," says the education coordinator, Katie Wolff.

There are still spaces available for summer camp. Click here if you're interested in signing up your child or looking to visit the Dahl center.