The fountains at Main Street Square are still set to open

These days, the staff at Main Street Square would normally be getting ready to turn on the fountains for summer, but that's not the case at the moment due to the pandemic.

President and CEO of Destination Rapid City, Dan Senftner says they're preparing to have the fountains on in late June and have them running until August.

The staff is getting ready by working with the city, cleaning everything out, receiving new filters, and working with the chemical company to treat the fountains.

Senftner says they're still working on a complete plan.

He believes they can make it work even if it's on a small scale by fencing the area and letting a certain amount of people in at a time and controlling it by the hour.

"Let's bring things back. We know we've been set back. Let's just put it that way. However, we can pick up, and we can make it move forward," says Senftner.

Senftner says the fountains have been running for ten years, and he doesn't want to give up on this year.