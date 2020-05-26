YMCA will add breakfast to summer feeding program for children

Black Hills Area Community Foundation is dividing up $17,000 in grant money to three school districts to help supply free summer meals.

The three school districts are Meade, Custer and Rapid City.

To help out the Rapid City Area School District, YMCA will offer their summer feeding program as well and are now offering another meal for kids.

For the past 10 years, the YMCA serves free meals to children during the summer but COVID-19 prepared the staff even more.

The pandemic forced the workers to make bagged lunches outside for people in need.

Around 300 people pass by per week to receive a free meal right now.

But Chief Operations Manager for the YMCA expects to see another 350 kids per week once their summer food program kicks in starting next Monday.

"I think this is really a hard time for parents," Kiez Larson, YMCA Chief Operations Officer, said. "Especially for job security. I know a lot of people are out of work because of COVID-19. So the YMCA is just trying the best it can to meet those needs of the community."

Larson said because RCAS finished their school year last week, to help fulfill the need for students YMCA will offer children breakfast starting next week.

YMCA is still collecting food donations to continue serving families.