Body recovered from Rapid Creek

What started out as a water rescue became a recovery operation.

Tuesday afternoon police got a call around 1:45 p.m. that a person was in Rapid Creek, sending Rapid City police and fire departments to the 1400 block of Campbell Street.

Once there, it was determined the individual was deceased. The person was completely submerged in the fast-moving water, making it difficult to determine specifics like age and ethnicity.

An unattended death investigation is now under way. This is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to follow it as more details emerge.