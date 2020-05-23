How is the bike industry doing during the pandemic?

It's not only hand sanitizer, toilet paper, and cleaning products that are in high demand right now; bikes are also falling into this category.

At Acme Bicycles in Rapid City, the owner says before the pandemic they saw several hundred people a month, but now they see several hundred per week.

Staying at home and quarantining can be tough, which is why many people are taking advantage of the nice weather and outdoor activities.

"Lately in the last month its become exceedingly busy. Now a lot of people are dusting off that bike; they maybe have ridden in three years and getting the whole family out," says Rangitsch.

Rangitsch says they're getting a lot of customers looking for bikes and bringing them in for repairs.

And in the last month, they have repaired several hundred bikes.

"Are repair doc it is probably easily triple of last year. And last year was our first year in this new building, so it was quite a bit up from the year before," says Rangitsch.

Even though business is going well, there is an issue when it comes to the supply chain for parts and accessories, as well as complete bikes.

"Mostly, everything comes out of Asia and has for 50 years. So with there manufacturing shut for the last five months, nothing is being replenished," says Rangitsch.

Due to this, Rangitsch says on a simple repair; they may have only one or two tire options.

"Where we used to have a hundred like tread patterns and whatnot for any given bike repair. And the same with bicycles you know we use to have a good seven or eight bikes for somebody to look at in any given style or price range and now we may have one," says Rangitsch.

And if you're looking for a new bike or need yours repaired, you might want to do it sooner rather than later.

"It's a very real shortage; I mean bikes are the new toilet paper," says Rangitsch.

Rangitsch added, they're limiting access, wiping surfaces down, and keeping everything clean.