Tech privacy firm warns contact tracing app violates policy

A contact tracing app pushed by the governors of North Dakota and South Dakota as a tool to trace exposure to the coronavirus violated its own privacy policy by sharing location and user identification information with third-party companies.

The Care19 app esd developed by North Dakota company ProudCrowd/zoy was one of the first contact tracing apps endorsed by state governments in response to the coronavirus.

But tech privacy company Jumbo Privacy says developers included lines of code that send users' location and identification data to third-party companies including Foursquare, BugFender and Google.