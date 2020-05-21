Meade School District's feeding program will help kids and parents

The Summer Feeding program has officially begun in Meade County.

Hot lunches are free for any child up to the age of 18 and the child doesn't have to be a student of the Meade School District.

Meals can be picked up any weekday at Sturgis Elementary School between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

This year, the district received a grant from the Black Hills Area Community Foundation to feed parents too.

"We're doing this because we want to reach out to our community and we know people are more food insecure than ever before," says Meade School District's Food Service Director, Rhonda Ramsdell. "We've always had a Summer Feeding program where we've invited our kids to come and eat, so this is a little different but it enables us to say hi to our kiddos and help our community."

Ramsdell says 100 lunches were picked up in the first 30 minutes of serving today (May 21st).