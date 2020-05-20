South Dakota coronavirus cases increase as expected

South Dakota's coronavirus case numbers continue to rise and a Rapid City doctor said this is exactly what was expected.

As of Wednesday, South Dakota Department of Health reported 85 positive cases in Pennington county.

As these numbers continue to be reported, Dr. Nancy Babbitt with Creekside Medical Clinic said this makes sense as predictions showed the state wouldn't be hitting its peak season in mid June.

Babbitt said for every one person who tests positive, the person could have infected two more people on average.

She said data will always be delayed and there will always be more infections than what's reported by the State Department of Health.

"There is under testing even though we have more tests now than we had a month ago," Babbitt said. "Still there are many people that might have symptoms but just quarantine at home. So statistically about ...you want to multiply the data on the state department of health's website by five to 10 to actually know the number in the community."

Babbitt said they are noticing an uptick of regular patients entering Creekside Medical Clinic since the staff is using telehealth technology and testing people outside in their cars instead of inside the clinic.