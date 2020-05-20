The Salon Professional Academy is reopening which means students are heading back to the salon

Since early April, salon chairs at The Salon Professional Academy were empty, and students were participating in online learning. But now staff and students are back in the salon.

"Happy to be back with our classmates because we all feed off each other. We all ask each other for input, we talk with our instructors, and we want to know the best way to serve that client," says a student Courtney Brundrett.

Salon chairs will soon be filling up, but normal operations have changed.

When students come to school, they're required to wear masks and get their temperatures taken.

"Required to wash their hands in the bathroom before they come up and clock in. So those are all things that are a little bit different," says the owner of The Salon Professional Academy, Wendy Beaumont.

When clients come in, they're required to wear a mask, and they will be asked a few questions.

"Any symptoms that they might have. Questions like have they been out of the state, have they been out of the country," says Beaumont.

Usually, about 15 students are in the salon training area at a given time, but now they're down to five.

"And normally in the pedicure area we can do up to eight pedicures, and we can do four manicures at a time. So now it will be limited to two manicures and one pedicure or two pedicures and one manicure," says Beaumont.