Decorative signs are going up across Rapid City

As a small gesture to the Rapid City Area School District's graduating class. The district ordered eight hundred and thirty-yard signs one for every single senior.

Volunteers and staff drove up to the schools, loaded their cars with signs, then drove around town to place them in yards.

School district community relations manager Katy Urban says this was just a small way to show they care.

"I think when you think about a students senior year and these special times that really parents and kids look forward to their entire lives and then all of a sudden that being sort of abruptly taken from them," said Urban. "We all want to do something to sort of make up for it and so this was just one small way that we could show kids that we care and we're sorry this has happened their senior year."

Staff from all three of the high school will be delivering the signs until Friday.

