Newell teacher is being celebrated after 50 years of service

Retiring after 50 years of service, one area teacher is being celebrated with her own state-wide holiday.

Governor Kristi Noem proclaimed May 19th as Delores "Mrs. J." Johnston Day.

Johnston is a math teacher at Newell High School. Her final school year has certainly been memorable as she spent most of it teaching under unusual circumstances due to the pandemic.

"It was really difficult," says Johnston. "I spent a lot of time emailing kids and consoling them that they could get their work done. Some of them really stepped up and accomplished a lot and some of them struggled a lot."

Johnston says she is excited to be retiring and will spend lots of time riding her horses.