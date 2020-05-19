How will the proposed budget cut impact Parks and Recreation in Rapid City?

During Monday nights city council meeting Mayor Steve Allender proposed a 2020 budget reduction for $6.6 million.

Various agencies from the library, police and fire department as well as Parks and Recreation were included.

When it comes to the Parks and Recreation, the division manager, Doug Lowe, says the programming part took about a $1.2 million budget cut.

And there was about another million-dollar cut in community improvement projects.

Lowe says there were about five projects that came out of the parks and rec department that will now be pushed back a year.

From the parks perspective, Lowe says there will be less staff on hand for the summer. They usually hire about 60 part-time people, but now it will be more like 30.

With that, it may take longer to get maintenance projects done around the park.

On the recreation side, there will be no recreation programming, and the pools will be closed.

When it comes to the Roosevelt swim center and ice arena, those facilities will be closed until September 1.

"As far as our employees go. We know that it's going to bounce back. We know people will be there ready for us when we open back up. The hard part about it is not seeing the smiling faces," says Lowe.

Lowe says they distributed some staff members in different areas like the golf course and parks office, so they didn't have to cut full-time positions.