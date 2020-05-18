Employee at Walgreens Mt. Rushmore Rd tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Walgreens store at 1902 Mt. Rushmore Rd. in Rapid City has tested positive for COVID-19. That's according to Walgreens Corporate Communications who confirmed the case in a statement to us tonight.

In an e-mail, they shared a statement "regarding the recent closure of our store located at 1902 Mount Rushmore Rd." It's unclear when, or how long the store was closed for.

The store is open now, and an employee at the store says they will be open until their regular closing time tonight at 10.

A portion of the statement from Walgreens Corporate Communications reads, "When notified of a confirmed or presumed positive COVID-19 case, we take actions meeting or exceeding recommendations from the CDC, OSHA, public health officials and other credible sources while following federal, state and local health advisories."

The statement goes on to say, "Our clinical and safety teams work closely with our field and store leadership to respond accordingly, which may include identifying and contacting individuals who may be at risk in order to self-quarantine or self-monitor their health, as well as cleaning and disinfecting the location or impacted areas of the store."

"Cleanings may require temporarily closing a store, at which time customers may visit a nearby store location for their prescription needs," according to the statement.

We'll have more information if it becomes available.

