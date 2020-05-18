A new attraction is opening in the Black Hills this summer

A new attraction is coming to the Black Hills this summer. Fort Hayes Chuckwagon is installing an interactive chair lift ride called The Buffalo Hunt.

Two chairs will be hanging beneath an overhead track where riders will swoop and fly over a "buffalo herd."

"You have your shooter in hand that's attached to the ride," says owner Clint Jones. "You go through and shoot at all the buffalo. The targets will light up and then by the time you get off the ride, you'll have a score card at the end."

This 2 million dollar project has been in the plan for five years and involves parts ordered all the way from Germany.

About 70,000 people stop at Fort Hayes annually for their food or bus tour.The owners are hopeful that this attraction will draw in a new group of visitors.

"We're trying to get the families to stop in and do something that's fun," says co-owner Herman Jones.

And since it's already a popular location, the owners of Fort Hayes Chuckwagon are confident this new attraction will be a hit.

"It's never been a concern of will this amusement do well, it's been more of an issue of will we be able to keep up with the crowd," says Clint Jones. "It has vast potential being along Highway 16 and is very visible from the highway."

The Buffalo Hunt ride will last about three minutes and is scheduled to be up and running by mid-July.

