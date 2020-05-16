Super 8 employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Rapid City

Officials at the state Department of Health announced Saturday that an employee at a Super 8 on Tower Road in Rapid City tested positive for COVID-19.

The officials say the individual worked during the week of April 29th to May 4th and could have potentially transmitted the virus to others.

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Global Communications Director Gabriella Chiera told KOTA and KEVN, "We are incredibly saddened by this tragic situation and our thoughts are with the hotel team and Mr. Winkelman’s loved ones at this time."

Chiera continues, "The health and safety of team members and guests is always our priority, and even more so now as the world navigates this evolving pandemic. While this hotel is an independently owned and operated franchise, we’ve been in touch with the hotel’s owner to help support the team through this situation."

Chiera said the motel is closed for two weeks and will conduct deep cleaning as the motel team works toward safe reopening.