How are sign businesses doing during the pandemic?

Now when you walk into a store, you see social distancing signs.

The owner of Signs Now Rapid City says about 78% of his business right now is COVID related signage.

"Whether it's open for business signs or people pivoting their marketing message to getting ready to open. Or opening now with sneeze guards and COVID signage," says the owner of Signs Now Rapid City, Curtis Lout.

Lout says he sees the same amount of business, but there is a bit of a difference in what they're creating.

"Before we were doing new businesses and we're still doing new business signage, but now it's just a shift in what we're making," says Lout.

They're not only making signs about social distancing. They're also making more for birthdays and graduations.

"We're working with a lot of the schools to do yard signs and banners for graduates," says Lout.

Even though the signage aspect is going well, Lout is struggling in a different way.

"On my sister side of our company the service side, we're down 50 to 75% cause we service signs, hotels, and restaurants. And when I drive around on Sunday night to do sign checks to look out for customers and their signage, Rapid City is dark, "says Lout.

Supporting local businesses was important before the pandemic, but now it's crucial.

"I know that you can get signage online, probably cheaper than I can provide it for. But I also have my family to take care of and the family of my employees," says Lout.