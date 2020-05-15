Vertex Sky Bar is open and business is steady

The Vertex Sky Bar at the Hotel Alex Johnson is open and seating a limited number of people.

They are currently only open to fifty percent capacity but have plenty of outdoor seating as well.

To get into the Vertex, you either have to be a member, a guest at the hotel, or purchase a day pass. The hotel's general manager says they've seen a steady customer flow since re-opening.

"Because it's a membership club, for the most part, I think some of our members are just starting to feel comfortable coming out," says Domico Rodriguez, General Manager of the Hotel Alex Johnson. "It's not like we've seen a decline, more of an ease into some business."

Rodriguez says people might feel a little safer since the Vertex requires a pass to come in, which makes it easier to keep track of the capacity.