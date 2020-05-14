Sturgis high school will host 'drive-in' graduation

Graduation will look different this year at Sturgis Brown High School.

"It's going to be a 'drive-in' theater style graduation," says principal Peter Wilson. "We will be in the parking lot and the graduates and their families will be in their vehicles as we are doing the ceremony."

When the graduates get out of their car to walk across the stage, they will be given a mask.

"It has some Sturgis designs on it and says Class of 2020, so it'll be a souvenir for them as they endure this pandemic," says Wilson.

Although this isn't the outcome some seniors or parents wanted, they are trying to be optimistic.

"This is not what I had originally hoped for but it is what it is," says senior Sydney Shaw. "We'll try to make the best of it. Our administration has already tried asking for our input on it and they've taken as many suggestions as they can."

Shaw says one thing she is especially excited for is seeing her classmates at graduation because she hasn't seen them in months.

Following the ceremony, the Class of 2020 will celebrate by parading around the town in their cars.