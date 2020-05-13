Student teachers face challenges during COVID-19

Normally, student teachers spend a few months teaching in the classroom before they jump into their career. However, things were different this year because of coronavirus.

It's a requirement for education majors at Black Hills State University to spend a semester student teaching.

While leading a classroom is part of the experience, student teachers are also learning what is expected in their chosen career. But, because of COVID-19, student teachers got more than they bargained for this semester.

Adam Else, a senior at Black Hills State University, spent about 16 weeks in the classroom for his placement and then had to finish his last six weeks teaching online, creating virtual lesson plans.

Regardless of the modifications that were made, Else is grateful for the challenge.

"Personally, I feel I got a better student teaching experience then I could have gotten because education is all about being flexible," says Else. "As educators, things are constantly evolving. Technology is changing and times are changing. It's really important that we are able to be flexible."

Else accepted a teaching position in the Black Hills and feels more than prepared to begin his new career in the Fall.