Planning continues for the 2020 Central States Fair

There are only a few months until the countdown begins for deep-friend deliciousness, action-packed rides, and all-around family fun at the Central States Fair.

"You never know what happens week to week with the pandemic, but everything here at the Central States Fair is moving ahead with a full-fledge plan for a complete fair," says the general manager for the Central States Fair, Ron Jeffries.

The protocols for gatherings are constantly changing, and Jeffries says whatever the CDC and the city recommends they will comply with.

"We did host a team roping event down here this weekend and worked our way through the limiting of people in the building, and it worked well," says Jeffries.

But what about the carnival rides?

Jeffries says he anticipates there will be additional cleaning as part of setting up the rides.

"Depending on how many people are at the ride at any given time, I anticipate we will have to put additional workers in each ride. So while you're riding your ride, one of the empty booths will be occupied by another worker. They will be cleaning that for the next person to ride," says Jeffries.

And even though there will be some changes, Jeffries is optimistic about the fair.

"We plan to be everybody's vacation that they didn't get to take to go to Disney or someplace else. We anticipate the Central States Fair being the vacation that you have right here in Rapid City," says Jeffries.

