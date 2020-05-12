Free Steamburger Tuesday at Armadillos

Staff at Armadillos continue to serve free steamburgers, their signature version of a sloppy joe, to front line healthcare workers, first responders, furloughed employees, and those in need.

Free Steamburger Tuesday started on April 21, with the goal to help anyone in the community.

Armadillos owner Austin Brummer says the program has been going great.

Brummer says they have been able to provide everyone who has come along with a steamburger, a bag of chips, and even a soda, thanks to a donation from Coca Cola.

Brummer added it has been nice sparking up conversations with community members and seeing other businesses help out as well.

"It's all about helping people. It's all about coming together and taking care of people. And that's what our business is about. We just happen to sell ice cream, but we're in the business of helping people," says Brummer.

May 19 and 26 are the next days to pick up a free steamburger.