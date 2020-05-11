The Nest Predator Bounty Program makes changes amid pandemic

The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Department has made some modifications to their Nest Predator Bounty Program due to COVID-19.

The ultimate goal for the program is to help pheasants and ducks flourish across the state by cutting down the predator population.

To reach this goal, people can submit a tail to a Game, Fish and Parks location across the state in return for $5.

However, due to the current pandemic, new instructions have been put into place and tails can only be submitted on certain days.

Given the circumstances, Trenton Haffley of Game, Fish and Parks was pleased with this season's first tail submission last Friday.

"Obviously with COVID-19 we had to readjust some things," says Haffley. "The program did start April 1st but May 8th was the first day we collected tails. We ran those at 8 or 9 locations across the state and collected somewhere around $25,000 worth of tails which was about 5,000 tails."

The next submission opportunity will be on May 15th.