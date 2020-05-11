Students take advantage of "Go Forth" program

Every year the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks department puts on the "Go Forth" program to encourage area students to get outside with their families.

Fourth grade students are given a state park certificate that they can redeem for one of three options. They can choose between a free daily license, half off an annual park license, or get a free three year subscription to Conservation Digest.

This is all done to encourage fourth graders and their families to explore South Dakota. Even though kids aren't in the classroom right now, they should have already received their certificate.

"It all should have been distributed to students prior to kids getting sent home for COVID-19," says Trenton Haffley from South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks. "Students should already have their certificates, if they don't they're encouraged to check with their schools so they can try and track that down."

Haffley says he's seen a decline in participation in outdoor sports nationwide and this is a way to get kids active at an early age.