Liability protections for small business owners

While top lawmakers discuss liability protections for companies and as more small businesses reopen, could owners find themselves in court more often?

Though most business owners have their door wide open to greet customers, a lawsuit is not what they expect to walk in.

"It's certainly scaring because if someone was to get sick, they are going to go after people with big pockets and that's going to be our insurance companies," Tony DeMaro, the owner of the restaurant, KOL, said.

Mike Abourezk is a lawyer and says theoretically a customer can sue a business owner using torts to argue negligence. However, the problem is

"without unreasonable behavior there's no lawsuit."

DeMaro said if an owner is taking precautions like wearing masks, wiping surfaces often, screening customers then those businesses should receive immunity and Abourezk agrees.

So Abourezk says Rapid City owners who practice this should not worry.

"But I do not believe it should be a blanket immunity which means if you are not doing anything to help prevent this or you are doing limited things then I do thing you should have liability because then you are part of the problem not part of the solution," DeMaro said.

Abourezk agrees and said it should be up to the people to determine immunity.

"We need to have juries and ordinary people that decide these things not bureaucrats at the top levels, not lobbyists and not senators that don't know anything about the litigation system," Abourezk said.