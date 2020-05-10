Rapid City firefighters put out mobile home fire

Before 8:30 Sunday evening, Rapid City Firefighters from Stations 1, 3 and 7 responded to a report of a structure fire in the 600 block of Lindbergh Avenue in northern Rapid City.

Pennington County 9-1-1 fielded multiple calls reporting smoke coming from a single-wide trailer in the Ridge Stone Mobile Home Community.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke conditions inside the home with fire located in one end of the home.

Firefighters were able to quickly stop the forward progress of the fire.

The home sustained heavy smoke damage.

One occupant of the home was inside when the fire broke out. That individual was able to escape safely. The individual was evaluated and the occupant refused treatment and transport.

Crews remained on scene until just after 10:00 p.m. completing overhaul and mop-up of hot spots.

Firefighters will periodically monitor the scene throughout the night.

Lindbergh Avenue between Haines Avenue and Minuteman Drive was closed for a short time during the incident.

The street has since been reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Rapid City Fire Department.