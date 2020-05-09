Brewing up coffee for front line workers in New York City

Pure Bean Coffeehouse in Rapid City brewed up a special treat for front line workers in New York City.

The owner of the coffee shop, Nick Reid, says he has a connection from their online shop with people at North Shore University Hospital in New York.

Knowing the workers are on the frontline, he reached out to see if he could do anything to help.

After receiving confirmation from the hospital, Reid and his staff made 100 bags of coffee and sent them to New York City.

Reid says even though he has a business to run, it doesn't mean he doesn't have a responsibility to help others.

"Coffee makes the world go round. And especially in a situation like that where they're pulling 12 and 14 hour days, six days a week. And that's a big deal," says Reid.

If more opportunities arise to give back, Reid says he will help out anywhere he can.