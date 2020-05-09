Grocery shopping during the pandemic

Heading to the grocery store is not what it use to be since the pandemic arrived, and some people are making fewer trips to the store.

"I now go grocery shopping every two weeks instead of my normal every few days," says one shopper, Caitlin Bush

"We definitely do more bulk shopping so that we don't have to go out as often. I'm from the east coast, so my family sees more of an impact than we're seeing," says another shopper, Stephanie Eisenmenger.

Eisenmenger says the time she goes to the store also changed.

"It's easier for us just to avoid the crowds and go earlier or later in the day," says Eisenmenger

Some people even say they have a new habit before they even bring in their groceries, they're spraying the bags down.

But others are staying away from plastic bags.

"I have my own bags, and those are what I put in the washier after I go grocery shopping," says Bush.

And for one family, this is the first time in a while that they headed to one of the bigger stores to stock up on groceries.

"We live in Faith, so we're out in the rural area, and this is our first time to Rapid, so we haven't gotten out since then," says one shopper, Mindy Berglund.

Being mindful of what people touch and then put back is what some are looking out for.

"So we're trying to make sure that if we see somebody grab something, then we will grab a different item," says Bush.