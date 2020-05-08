The importance of monitoring your child on social media

Many kids scroll through different social media apps for hours, but what they may forget is how dangerous these apps can be.

Since the pandemic started, Agent Gromer, for the South Dakota Internet Crimes against children task force, says there's been an increase in the number of tips that have come in.

Gromer says there's a good chance these numbers are up due to kids spending more time online and offenders having more time at home.

When it comes to specific apps, there's been a slight increase in tips from Instagram and Snapchat, but any app that allows someone to send messages or images can be abused by offenders to victimize children.

"So all of the tips that we receive from the national center for missing and exploited children have at least been triaged or geo-located to South Dakota. Once those get triaged again here, we will identify who or at least where the offender may be, and then those get assigned to investigators," says Gromer.

Gromer says parents should monitor their kids and understand the apps their children are on.