Rushmore Plaza Civic Center arena is still on schedule

While COVID-19 seems to have shut down many things, construction of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center's new arena isn't one of them.

The $130 million project is currently on time and on budget. When completed, the arena named "The Monument", will seat around 11,500 people.

In addition to being Americans with disabilities compliant, the new area will have more loading docks for performers to use.

"Some of these shows are bringing twenty or twenty five trucks and they have to load in one day and set up their show," says Executive Director of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Craig Baltzer. "To unload more than one truck at a time is imperative in order to make that schedule work."

The arena is scheduled to open in Fall of 2021.

