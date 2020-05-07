Rapid City real estate agent weighs in on Black Hawk sinkhole

A dozen families have been evacuated from the homes in Black Hawk because of the long-forgotten gypsum mine. What's worse? Their insurance might not help them.

"If there's no actual structural damage to the property, to the actual house, then homeowners insurance isn't going to cover it," says the owner of Assist 2 Sell Real Estate, Steve Anderson.

Anderson says research is key and so is checking land records when searching for the perfect home.

"In real estate, there's a term called buyer beware," says Anderson. "Buyers are responsible for trying to find out more information about the house."

Property history is also important, but for the homeowners in Black Hawk, even the exact location of the hidden mine had been forgotten.