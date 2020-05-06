Kol partners with anonymous owner to donate food to WAVI

Food was looking a little low for Working Against Violence Inc but public donations are helping them out, including a new deal involving the restaurant, KOL.

The owner of KOL is partnering with an anonymous business owner to offer food at a discount to the people at WAVI.

For example, they are discounting their pizzas by 50 percent and giving free salads and a few other sides.

The anonymous business owner will then take on the rest of the costs.

WAVI said before the coronavirus pandemic became a problem in South Dakota their pantry was nearly empty.

WAVI said they are serving about 20 to 35 people these days.

"It's a small way to give back but I think it's an important way to give back," Tony DeMaro, owner of Kol, said. "Even though it would have been great to make money off of that but then he wouldn't be able to feed them as frequently. So now if he can feed them twice a week with our partnership rather than just once a week, we're doing a lot more good. And it's worth it in my opinion."

Kol plans to help WAVI twice this week and twice next week.

