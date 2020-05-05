Is South Dakota accommodating pandemic grocery shopping for families on SNAP?

From grocery stores offering more curbside service to the Black Hills Farmers Market selling food online, these are the changes organizations make to accommodate customers while practicing social distancing.

But thousands of families on SNAP may struggle with social distancing if they can't buy food online with their card.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people limit trips to the grocery store and shop online to decrease the spread of coronavirus.

But normally, families who are on SNAP cannot purchase items online. So that could possibly mean they have to come inside grocery stores more often to pickup food.

However, families on SNAP could get more exposed to COVID-19.

South Dakota Department of Social Services Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill said the state is working to accommodate families and "most businesses are being very responsible."

Some retailers are allowing families on SNAP to use curbside pickup.

Other retailers are using wireless devices to meet customers by the car windows or even deliver groceries straight to someone's home, said Gill.

There are currently about 40,000 adults in the state on SNAP and more than 37,000 children using the benefits.

"And right now as we are starting to talk about going back to normal the thoughts are shifting to what's the world going to look like," Gill said. "What's the workplace going to look like as we start to get back together."

The US Department of Agriculture started a pilot program in April 2019 to allow SNAP users to buy online.

But not all states are involved.

Nevada was added to the list on Monday bringing the total to 13 states.

South Dakota has yet to join.

"It's a complex process and we are still working through the specifics," SNAP Program Administrator Alex Mayer said. "So until we have a better idea of what those details are going to be I think we are just going to kind of keep looking at the option for the state," SNAP Program Administrator Alex Mayer said.

Gill said the latest report from March does not show a spike in SNAP applications.

However, mid march is when COVID-19 cases started popping up in South Dakota.

Therefore, she thinks April's numbers may look different compared to March.

South Dakota Department of Social Services hosts other resources for families struggling financially.