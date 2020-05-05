Facebook removes accounts linked to QAnon conspiracy theory

Facebook says it has removed several groups, accounts and pages linked to QAnon, taking action for the first time against the far-right U.S. conspiracy theory circulated among supporters of President Donald Trump.

The social-media giant made the announcement Tuesday as part of its monthly briefing on what it calls "coordinated inauthentic behavior" on its platforms.

In addition to the QAnon accounts, Facebook says it removed accounts linked to VDARE, a U.S. website known for posting anti-immigration content, as well as accounts in Russia, Iran, Mauritania, Myanmar and the country of Georgia.