Conflict continues between City of Sturgis and Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club over annexation

The Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club and the City of Sturgis are at odds over a proposed annexation.

For more than five years, Sturgis has been looking to annex properties that are immediately adjacent to the city and get city services, but are not within city limits.

"The Jackpine Gypsies use city roadways to access their property, the emergency services, and even city utilities," says Sturgis City Manager, Daniel Ainslie. "And so it becomes natural to make sure that area is also within the city limits."

The city has been in negotiations with the club for almost half a year to discuss the proposed annexation.

"We have tried a voluntary annexation," says treasurer of Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club, Vicki Winsell. "It has not been in our best interest at all. But if we could come to an agreement that would benefit both parties it would be great. Because right now, we don't feel there's a representation for the gypsies."

Winsell says if the land became part of the city the club would be limited, and could loose some of the freedoms they have by technically being in the county.

According to Ainslie, the annexation is an agenda item at Monday's council meeting, but staff will recommend that a decision be postponed for another month.

With the postponement, both sides are willing to head back to the negotiation table and hopefully reach a voluntary agreement.

